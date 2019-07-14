CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

(Credit: CBS2)

It was another stellar summer day across the area with abundant sun, lower humidity and temps in the upper 80s. Expect clear and tranquil conditions to rule overnight with temps in the 60s to near 70 in NYC, with perhaps a few upper 50s well north and west.

(Credit: CBS2)

Our gorgeous weather continues tomorrow with crystal blue skies, light breezes and pleasantly warm temps in the mid 80s. Once again, humidity will be nice and low, so it’ll be an enjoyably warm day.

(Credit: CBS2)

The humidity creeps back up Tuesday as temps near 90 but things stay dry for most folks. The next rain chance arrives Wednesday afternoon along with surging humidity, and a better risk on Thursday associated with Tropical Storm Barry’s remnants. Stay tuned!

