NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for suspects following a deadly shooting last week in the Bronx.

The NYPD has released startling surveillance video that shows two men enter a building on Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights. One man is seen pulling a gun on 31-year-old Richard Cepeda inside the lobby.

A second man punches Cepeda in the face as he tries to flee the building.

Tragically, the man with the gun then fires shots as the victim runs away.

Cepeda was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 9:40 p.m., police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.