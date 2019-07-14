



— A man allegedly attacked employees at two Queens businesses before robbing them Saturday.

The first incident happened just after 10 a.m. at the Beauty and Nail Salon on Fairview Avenue.

Police say an unidentified male suspect tried to pay using a fake $100 bill. When the 52-year-old female employee refused to accept the bill, the suspect assaulted her and another employee.

The suspect grabbed three cell phones, $200 and a camera receiver before running away.

The second incident happened around 12:40 p.m. at the Sunshine Foot Spa on Grandview Avenue.

Police say the male suspect tried to pay with a $100 bill, and when the 39-year-old female employee confronted him, he grabbed her by the neck and stole two cell phones.

None of the assaulted employees were seriously injured.

