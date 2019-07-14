NYC BLACKOUTOfficials Say Power Is Back Online After Massive Outage In Manhattan
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday night’s power outage crippled the city’s electrifying nightlife.

Theater- and concert-goers flooded out of pitch-black buildings, just an hour before many shows were set to start on the biggest night of the week.

The city could have fallen apart, but instead people came together.

Impromptu performances popped up throughout the Theater District, from a choir outside Carnegie Hall to the cast of “Rock of Ages” rocking the sidewalk.

Theatergoers who had arrived at the Walter Kerr Theatre for a performance of “Hadestown” instead gathered outside for an improvised song from Tony Award winner André De Shields, along with the cast’s ensemble and musicians.

The Eyre family, visiting from Utah, was set to perform as part of a children’s choir. Instead, their proud dad got to see his kids shine outside.

“They were rehearsing the start and the power went out and so they kept rehearsing for a bit, and then they had to go outside and they sang in the streets for a while,” he said.

The blackout also disrupted a big show ten blocks south at Madison Square Garden.

Jennifer Lopez was in the middle of her concert when suddenly the lights went out. Eventually, the arena was evacuated and the show canceled.

“I am obviously heartbroken and devastated,” Lopez said in a video she posted to social media.

The performer has announced that her concert has been rescheduled for Monday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performance.

