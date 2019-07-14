NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s natural to want to get out and enjoy the warm weather during the summer, but you should take steps to protect your skin from the sun and other seasonal dangers.

Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, a New York City-based dermatologist, stopped by to offer his advice.

“Everyone’s gonna be out in the sun. It’s the summer and it’s good to enjoy being out in the sun, but you have to protect yourself from the UV rays,” he said.

First, make sure to use sunscreen with an SPF, or sun protection factor, of 30 or higher. The sunscreen should contain titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, which physically blocks the sun’s rays.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or sooner if you’ve gone in the water.

A combination of SPF clothing and sunscreen is ideal to protect you from the sun.

“If you’ve had a sunburn, particularly a bad sunburn, you should get checked every year. You should go to your dermatologist every year. With the caveat being, if you notice something funny on your skin or funny-looking and you’re not sure what it is, don’t wait a year. Go in right away,” Mudgil said.

If you’re worried about a mole or a freckle, check your ABCs — asymmetry, border irregularity, color variability, diameter greater than 6 millimeters and evolution of an existing mole.

Additionally, if you’re out in the sun, you should stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and limit vigorous outdoor activity during extreme heat.