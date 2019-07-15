Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a suspect wanted in the attempted rape of a 73-year-old woman in the Financial District is now under arrest.
Clarence Bradley was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted rape, robbery and public lewdness.
Police said the 23-year-old Bronx man demanded sex from the victim, then punched her in the face repeatedly when she refused, breaking her eye socket and knocking out her teeth.
He also stole her purse, containing $20, police said.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 7 in front of a DMV building on Greenwich Street.
The woman, 73, was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.