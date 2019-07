Police say a suspect wanted in the attempted rape of a 73-year-old woma n in the Financial District is now under arrest.

Clarence Bradley was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted rape, robbery and public lewdness.

Police said the 23-year-old Bronx man demanded sex from the victim, then punched her in the face repeatedly when she refused, breaking her eye socket and knocking out her teeth.

Thanks to a diligent investigation by our @NYPDDetectives and @NYPDSVU, along with information sent to @NYPDTips, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/S1aRdUsEwm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2019

He also stole her purse, containing $20, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 7 in front of a DMV building on Greenwich Street.

The woman, 73, was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.