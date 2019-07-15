



— Food allergy sufferers in Nassau County are pushing for allergy safety in restaurants.

A new bill is proposing food establishments better train employees on how to handle food safely, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday.

Eating out is a privilege for most families in Nassau, but for allergy sufferers it’s also a risk they can’t afford to take.

“I know the fear that goes into just a dining out experience, traveling, going to people’s homes for play dates. We live with a low level of anxiety always,” said Liana Backal, whose child has food allergies.

MORE: ‘Elijah’s Law’ Aims To Protect Children With Severe Allergies

Web Extra: Nassau County Announces ‘Food Allergy Restaurant Safety Law’:

Legislators and food allergy sufferers banded together Monday to throw support behind a new bill calling for restaurant safety. Many shared stories of going into anaphylactic shock after eating food in a restaurant. They said employees are often not properly educated.

“I can’t count the number of times I’ve been guaranteed that a food doesn’t contain egg, and to see that it’s covered in mayo which contains eggs,” parent Elena Zimmerman said.

MORE: Doctors Warn: Food Allergies Can Pop Up In Products You’d Least Expect

The proposal would require Nassau County restaurants to designate at least two employees as food safety officers. They would have to undergo training on how to prevent cross contamination and how to respond to allergic reactions.

“This bill is about training. It’s about education. It’s about awareness, and that’s what we do,” said Legislator Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview).

The bill would also direct restaurants to post allergy awareness signs in dining areas and cooking areas. Non compliance can result in fines of up to $500. It’s still unclear when the Legislature will take up the bill.

Legislators said they expect to receive bipartisan support.