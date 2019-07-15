Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people were reportedly arrested in Midtown during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people were reportedly arrested in Midtown during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday.
It happened at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street around 5 p.m.
Both streets were shut down for a period of time.
Protesters blocked three of the four crosswalks, some holding banners and signs reading “Close The Camps” and “Abolish ICE.” Others sat down in the street.
A police source told CBS2 there were 48 arrests.
Traffic was backed up along Fifth Avenue all the way to Central Park.