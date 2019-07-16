



Citi Bike has announced its plans to go citywide, slowly expanding its coverage to the outer boroughs.

But as more riders hit the roads, there are more concerns about cyclists violating traffic laws, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Tuesday.

As borough leaders celebrated the expansion of Citi Bike into the Bronx, drivers and pedestrians looked far less enthusiastic on the streets.

“Because they abuse and there’s lot of accidents because of that,” Bronx resident Doris Biunilda Rivera said.

“I think it’s a very dangerous thing,” Brooklyn resident Janice Myers added.

Citi Bike announced its plan to double its reach in the next four years, opening up more stations in upper Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Its fleet will increase to about 40,000 bikes.

“For a lot of people it’s good. They can’t afford to buy car, to pay insurance. It’s good to go around on bicycle,” said Sila Gonzales of the Bronx.

The expansion comes during a period of heightened tensions between drivers and cyclists. So far this year, 15 cyclists have died on city roads.

Lately, the city has scaled back fines against cyclists. Instead, there’s been an intense three-week blitz targeting drivers. Some said the crackdown needs to be more even.

“When the light is not for them they pass by, and like somebody is walking, they get on the sidewalk,” Rivera said.

Web Extra: NYC DOT Announces Third Phase Of Citi Bike Expansion:

CBS2 asked the Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg her thoughts on the NYPD’s enforcement.

“I think if you were to hear them tell it, they do a decent amount of enforcement on both,” Trottenberg said. “I think we would always say, obviously, the onus is always on the person behind the 4-ton vehicle to drive safely.”

The DOT said it is aware the expansion will require more infrastructure. It is relying on Citi Bike’s popularity and new locations to generate more support to build bike lanes. Officials are also in the process of developing a new cyclist safety plan.

Citi Bike has started the expansion with 25 new stations along the L-train corridor in East Williamsburg and Bushwick, Brooklyn.