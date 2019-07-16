Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Marine officials are hopeful that a whale last seen entangled in gear off of Long Island managed to free itself.
If you happen to spot the whale, officials ask that you report the sighting immediately through the NOAA hotline at (866) 755-6622.
The humpback whale was spotted in distress about 75 feet off the coast of Southampton on Monday.
By the time marine officials and the U.S. Coast Guard got in the water to try to help the animal, it was gone.
They say even if the whale did free itself, there is still a possibility it might be tangled.
