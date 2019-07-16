



— Picture this: living on your own private island, in a home imagined by one of the most iconic architects of all time.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge saw such a place recently and profiles the impressive spot in this week’s edition of Living Large.

It seems like even getting to the island is an adventure.

Petre Island is a five-minute boat ride from Carmel, about 55 miles north of Manhattan in Putnam County. Margaret Harrington of Douglas Elliman arranged the delightful transportation, and invited Duddridge on the tour.

“The island is located in the middle of Lake Mahopac, which is beautiful and clean. The island, itself, is 12 acres so it’s deceptively large,” Harrington said.

Though it may seem like you’re looking at a painting, this picturesque home, cantilevered perfectly into what is a stunning setting, is real. It was designed from original plans by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

“It really is meant to be a harmonious blend of the design, the architecture and the nature,” Harrington said.

That combination is a hallmark of Wright’s designs. The 5,600 square-foot home, which was built in the 1990s, is said to be one of the largest he planned.

“It is a very modest entrance in so that you are completely wowed,” Harrington said.

We stepped into an entry way flooded with light and that’s not the only engineering marvel.

“It looks like it is wood beams, but it is all poured concrete, Harrington said. “And it is also incredible that the home is built around the rock.”

The enormous outcropping was noted in the original Wright plans, and this natural phenomenon is apparent through out the house, including in one prominent spot in the kitchen. The unique design also features concrete counters.

And from rock to water, the main living area is designed to capture the gorgeous views.

For the full effect of the magnificent vista, we stepped out onto a seemingly suspended deck.

“I love how connected you are right here to the landscape,” Duddridge observed.

There are intimate seating areas inside as well, for entertainment, and a modular table for dining.

The master, one of four bedrooms in the home, has a feature wall of stone, also harvested from the island.

The home features a private boat dock, and a helipad. There is also a modest, but brilliantly conceived guest house, designed by Wright, himself, and built in the 1940s.

To live large on Petre Island on Lake Mahopac will cost you $12.9 million.

To get materials to the house, builders are said to have waited for the lake to freeze, for easy transport.