



— The man sworn in as Mount Vernon police commissioner on Monday was arrested on Tuesday when he showed up for work.

It marked the latest day of dysfunction in New York’s eighth largest city, CBSN New York’s Tony Aiello reported.

For more than a week, two men have claimed to be the mayor of Mount Vernon. One of them moved Monday to appoint a new police commissioner. It didn’t go well when he showed up for work.

Shawn Harris took the oath of office Monday, shortly after the man who claims to be acting mayor, City Council President Andre Wallace, appointed Harris as the head of the department.

But when Harris arrived at police headquarters on Tuesday he was arrested.

“The reality is, he trespassed. He should have not done that. He was warned,” Mayor Richard Thomas said.

Thomas was elected mayor in 2015, but after pleading guilty to campaign finance misdemeanors agreed to step down by the end of September.

MORE: Who’s In Charge? Mount Vernon Mayor Refusing To Leave Office After Resigning Over Campaign Finance Crimes

That’s not good enough for the city council, which claims Thomas forfeited his office when he pleaded guilty. The council gave Thomas a deadline last week to pack up and move out. Thomas, however, has made no move to empty out his mayoral chamber and said he has no plans to do so.

“As you can see, they didn’t storm this office to change the locks. They tried to storm the police department and got a rude awakening. There’s an existing court order that says until the fall, I’m mayor until I’m not. That’s not gonna change,” Thomas said.

MORE: Another Mount Vernon Official Runs Afoul Of The Law

At this point, there is much that is not clear.

It’s not clear if the Westchester County district attorney will prosecute the trespassing charge against Harris.

It’s not clear if anyone at City Hall will file papers asking a judge to sort out who is mayor.

What is clear, the mess in Mount Vernon is showing no signs of abating.