



— In anticipation of the first heat wave of the summer, cooling centers are opening in our area, and residents are urged to take precautions as temperatures sour above 90 degrees.

Kids are already preparing with water guns, ice cream and water slides, and all week camp counselors will be following medical heat wave procedures, calling campers for a water break every 15-20 minutes.

“The combination of heat and humidity can become unbearable and uncomfortable, but it can also be dangerous,” Nassau County executive Laura Curran told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Up the intake of fluids; heat stroke and heat exhaustion are real threats.

TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT: Your Guide To Summer Safety

Cars can be especially dangerous.

“We know that the elderly, children and babies, and pets can be highly susceptible to extreme levels of heat and humidity like we’re going to experience this weekend,” Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein, Nassau health commissioner, said.

Nassau County is opening a multitude of cooling centers. Air conditioning experts say test units now for reliability. With the blazing sun, this week is not the time to set thermostats off while away.

“Our recommendation is in the extreme conditions, just let the systems run,” Kerry O’Brien, with O’Brien Cooling Experts, said.

If you don’t have air conditioning, find places to go for relief from the heat — schools, libraries, theaters, malls, cooling centers — during the warmest part of the day.

Remembers hats and light, loose-fitting clothing.

“If you’re having a problem, call a neighbor, call a friend, call 911 if you have to. Heat emergencies are no joke, and I don’t want it to sneak up on anybody,” Steven Morelli, with the Nassau office of emergency management, said.

PSEG says it is ready for a power surge as temperatures rise.