Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist Weather Producer
Morning! We’re looking at another nice summer day out there, just a little warmer and slightly more humid. After morning temps in the 60s and low 70s, highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon.
The humidity is up even more for Wednesday, along with the temps… into the low 90s. Tomorrow is also when we bring back the PM thunderstorm risk. That continues through Thursday as the remnants of “Barry” bring us some tropical downpours at times.
Then get ready for some big heat to end the week! While temps will be in the 90s, heat indices will be 100+ for many come Friday and Saturday.