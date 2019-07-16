By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist & Weather Producer
After a hot and slightly muggy day, expect a balmy summer night ahead. Clouds will move into the area and there is about a 10 percent risk for isolated thundershowers, but most folks will stay dry. Temps overnight around the City will be in the mid & upper 70s.
Tomorrow will be even warmer with even higher humidity as temps reach the lower 90s for many spots. There is a better risk for showers and thunderstorms later in the day and at night, and some of the storms could be strong. Temps “drop” on Thursday to the mid 80s but it’ll be super muggy and unsettled with the remnants of Barry moving through.
The rest of the week features big heat with temps in the mid & upper 90s into the weekend with feels-like temps over 100 for many spots… stay tuned for the latest on the upcoming summer scorcher!