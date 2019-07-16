



With a stifling heat wave on the way, New York City is opening its public cooling centers to help people avoid the dangerous temperatures.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday evening that cooling centers will open around the five boroughs on Wednesday and will stay open through Sunday, July 21.

NYC Emergency Management and @nycHealthy advise New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat. Cooling centers will open across the city Wednesday 7/17 through Sunday 7/21. Read more: https://t.co/dsxHq6sU6F — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) July 16, 2019

“Heat indices Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be in the low to mid-90. The peak heat is expected into the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices close to 105 degrees on Friday and close to 107 degrees on Saturday. Heat indices remain around 100 degrees on Sunday,” OEM officials said in a statement Tuesday.

City officials say New Yorkers most at risk during the incoming heat wave include:

Anyone without air conditioning

People with chronic medical, mental health, cognitive, or developmental conditions

Anyone taking medications that can affect body temperature

Residents with limited mobility or are unable to leave their homes

Obese people

Anyone misusing alcohol or drugs

The cooling centers are set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

