NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 Con Edison customers lost power on Staten Island on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that 2,000 customers had been affected by the outage. Initially, de Blasio said service was expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m., but the power company later said the outage could last through the night.
Councilman Steven Matteo said a smoking circuit breaker caused the outage.
As of 7:54 p.m., Con Ed‘s website said about 2,100 customers were without power with an estimated restoration time of 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Matteo said a generator is being brought on site to assist with getting power back sooner.