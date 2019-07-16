CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Con Edison, ConEd, Local TV, New York, power outage, Staten Island


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 Con Edison customers lost power on Staten Island on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that 2,000 customers had been affected by the outage. Initially, de Blasio said service was expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m., but the power company later said the outage could last through the night.

Councilman Steven Matteo said a smoking circuit breaker caused the outage.

As of 7:54 p.m., Con Ed‘s website said about 2,100 customers were without power with an estimated restoration time of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Matteo said a generator is being brought on site to assist with getting power back sooner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s