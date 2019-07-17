



– There’s a strange search taking place on the east end of Long Island

Police are looking for a bald eagle after it was cut from his cage at a preserve.

The crime was committed at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, a bucolic, historic, 300 acre non-profit nature preserve for permanently injured wildlife.

The 35-year-old bald eagle nicknamed Sammy has been part of the refuge for decades, ever since the bird was shot by a hunter. His right wing was amputated. Sammy could no longer fly, and was lovingly cared for by staff, and was a favorite of visitors.

“Some of the kids are really upset. They’ve been coming here their whole lives and look forward to seeing him,” said one visitor to the refuge.

Surveillance cameras caught a perpetrator fleeing the property with the bird concealed in a blanket or bag in the dark of night.

“They might not know, if they have any food, how to feed him food,” said one child visiting the refuge.

“We try to keep our cages really secure. Secure for people’s safety, secure for the animal’s safety. Padlocked, closed up. They broke in, cut in through the cage, and stole him,” said Marisa Nelson of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

Police say the suspect used a sharp instrument to cut through layers of protective fencing.

“It’s a shame. I don’t understand why someone would do such a thing. Its been such a part of the refuge for so many years, part of the family for the refuge and the community,” said Michael Nelson of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

It’s feared whoever has the bald eagle will not know how to care for it and the bird’s life could be in danger.

Patrons and staff are pleading for Sammy’s safe return.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (631) 653-4771 or send an email.