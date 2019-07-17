NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Wednesday’s heavy rain wasn’t the most ideal condition for an all-white dinner party, but it didn’t stop thousands from coming out for just that.

More than 5,000 people turned out for the ninth annual New York “Diner En Blanc.”

The “dinner in white” event began in France 30 years ago.

The secret location of this extravagant, whimsical picnic changes every year, and guests don’t find out where they’re going until they’re escorted there.

This year, they were taken to Battery Park.

“We were a little nervous looking for our spot, then we saw a lot of people in white and we knew we were in the right spot and we were excited to be here,” Kristin Dragone said.

“Diner En Blanc” is one of the hardest tickets to get in New York. This year, there were more than 60,000 people on the waiting list for an invitation.