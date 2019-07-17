LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A former Meadowlands site in New Jersey is set to reopen as the American Dream waterpark and more, and its developers are looking to hire people to run it.
Along with a massive indoor water park, there will also be an indoor amusement park with state of the art rides and live shows. An indoor ski slope will open along with a shopping mall with more than 500 stores, all to open on Oct. 25, 2019.
A job fair hiring event for up to 1,200 positions will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again on Thursday, July 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Bergen Community College in Lyndhurst, N.J.
Available positions include the following:
DreamWorks Water Park & Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park
- Lifeguards (paid certification training provided)
- Ride Operators, Ropes Course Operators
- Guest Services Representatives
- Ride Maintenance Supervisors & Technicians
- Admissions Representatives, Cashiers
- Team Leads in all areas
- Water Park Supervisors & Trainers
- Water Park Maintenance Supervisor
Engineering & Maintenance
- Interior Maintenance
- HVAC, all skill levels
- Electricians, all skill levels
- Plumbers, all skill levels
- Custodians
- Waste & Recycling
Security
- Patrol Officers
- Bike Patrol Officers
- Dispatch Officers
- Youth Liaison Officers
Parking & Traffic
- Parking Attendance
- Exterior Maintenance Technicians
American Dream is under development by Triple Five, the company behind Minnesota’s famed Mall of America.