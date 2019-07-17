CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A former Meadowlands site in New Jersey is set to reopen as the American Dream waterpark and more, and its developers are looking to hire people to run it.

Along with a massive indoor water park, there will also be an indoor amusement park with state of the art rides and live shows. An indoor ski slope will open along with a shopping mall with more than 500 stores, all to open on Oct. 25, 2019.

A job fair hiring event for up to 1,200 positions will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again on Thursday, July 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Bergen Community College in Lyndhurst, N.J.

Available positions include the following:

DreamWorks Water Park & Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park

  • Lifeguards (paid certification training provided)
  • Ride Operators, Ropes Course Operators
  • Guest Services Representatives
  • Ride Maintenance Supervisors & Technicians
  • Admissions Representatives, Cashiers
  • Team Leads in all areas
  • Water Park Supervisors & Trainers
  • Water Park Maintenance Supervisor

Engineering & Maintenance

  • Interior Maintenance
  • HVAC, all skill levels
  • Electricians, all skill levels
  • Plumbers, all skill levels
  • Custodians
  • Waste & Recycling

Security

  • Patrol Officers
  • Bike Patrol Officers
  • Dispatch Officers
  • Youth Liaison Officers

Parking & Traffic

  • Parking Attendance
  • Exterior Maintenance Technicians

American Dream is under development by Triple Five, the company behind Minnesota’s famed Mall of America.

