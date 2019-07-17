HEMPSTEAD (CBSNewYork) – Some Long Island senior citizens are asking for help with broken elevators at their apartment complex causing mean big problems for their day-to-day lives.

Residents say their elevators are a nightmare at the senior living complex at 400 Fulton, reports CBSN New York’s Jessica Moore.

Of the two elevators at the location, one is broken and residents say the “working one” breaks down every other day.

People here say they are elderly and many are sick. They’re terrified of getting stuck in a broken down elevator.

Many say their home health aids have a difficult time getting to their apartments on the eight or ninth floors.

“When you get on you have to pray the elevator don’t stop on you,” said resident Florine Suratt. “I’m scared to get on it sometimes.”

“when the elevator broke down a couple weeks ago, I was on the seventh floor,” said resident Larry Alston. “I called 911. I had to ask a neighbor to borrow a pillow and crawl myself up back to the ninth floor.”

A. D. Real Estate Investors owns the building.

Hempstead village trustees tell CBS2 they’re demanding the company replace both elevators.

A meeting is scheduled for Friday at which time the village says its prepared to revoke the company’s pilot if they don’t respond.

That move would mean A. D. Real Estate would have to start paying millions of dollars in taxes.

CBS2 reached out to the owners but so far haven’t gotten a response.