NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Long Island Rail Road said signal trouble west of Woodside Station snarled service into Penn Station Wednesday morning.
The trouble began during the morning rush hour at around 8 a.m. It prompted New York City Transit to cross-honor tickets at a number of stations.
Passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustration about the delays and subsequent crowds.
The LIRR said cross-honoring would stop at 10:30 a.m. and the situation has been resolved.