BreakingMexican Drug Lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Gets Life In Prison Plus 30 Years
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:LIRR, Local TV, Long Island Rail Road, New York, Penn Station, Woodside


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Long Island Rail Road said signal trouble west of Woodside Station snarled service into Penn Station Wednesday morning.

The trouble began during the morning rush hour at around 8 a.m. It prompted New York City Transit to cross-honor tickets at a number of stations.

Passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustration about the delays and subsequent crowds.

The LIRR said cross-honoring would stop at 10:30 a.m. and the situation has been resolved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s