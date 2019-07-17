NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tri-State Area residents should expect some extreme weather today.
Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. A high of 92 degrees will feel more like 98, CBS2’s Elise Finch reports.
Heat Safety Tips:
- Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible.
- If you do go outside, stay in the shade.
- If your home is not air-conditioned, spend at least two hours daily at an air-conditioned mall, library or other public place.
- Wear sunscreen outside along with loose-fitting, light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
- Drink water regularly even if you are not thirsty. Limit alcohol and sugary drinks which speeds dehydration.
- Never leave children or pets alone in the car.
- Avoid exertion during the hottest part of the day.
- Take a cool shower or bath.
- Make sure to leave plenty of water for your pets.
- Be a good neighbor, check on elderly and people with disabilities in your community who may need assistance keeping cool.
- Additionally, residents should contact their local and/or county offices of emergency management regarding any open air-conditioned senior centers or cooling stations.
- Encourage them to use their AC or help them get to a cool place.
- Make sure they are drinking enough water.
- During heat emergencies, NYC Cooling Centers are open.
- For locations and hours, call 311 or visit www.nyc.gov/oem.
Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through this afternoon and evening. The rain will become heavy, as the system picks up remnants from Hurricane Barry.
A flash flood watch has been issued for New York City, southern Westchester, Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union and Hudson counties from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
STAY SAFE: Read CBS2’s Guide To Summer Safety
Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but rain chances will linger through the end of the work week. Saturday and Sunday will be dangerously hot with highs in the upper 90s.
New York City’s Office of Emergency Management said it is opening its cooling centers around all five boroughs. Click here for more information and safety tips.