



Another power outage has struck Staten Island residents for the second day in a row.

Con Edison reports that about 3,800 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Most of the affected residents are in the New Dorp section of the borough.

The power company initially told CBS2 they expected to have the lights restored at some point around 7 p.m. however, Con Ed is now tweeting that they have no exact time for the repairs to be completed.

Good evening. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are aware of your neighborhood outage. Unfortunately, we do not have an estimated restoration at this time. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 17, 2019

The latest blackout is centered around Hylan Boulevard, Ebbitts Street, and Mill Road. Officials for the power company say the outage is being caused by “equipment failure.”

Staten Island Power Outage Update: According to Con Ed, there was an issue with the high voltage cable that supports the New Dorp substation. However, it has been restored and Con Ed is in the process of restoring all customers before 10pm (hopefully). — Steven Matteo (@StevenMatteo) July 18, 2019

City Council minority leader Steven Matteo and council speaker Corey Johnson have been updating residents on Con Edison’s work on a regular basis. Most customer are expected to see their power restored by midnight.

Follow @StevenMatteo for updates on power outages that have been plaguing Staten Island the last 24 hours. Almost hourly updates. Great job Steve. https://t.co/tILtRBh5xS — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) July 17, 2019

Less than 24 hours earlier, over 2,000 Con Ed customers lost power for hours on Tuesday. The blackout lasted overnight and was eventually restored early Wednesday morning.

Councilman Steven Matteo said a smoking circuit breaker caused the outage. Workers appeared to focus their efforts on a nearby substation along South Railroad Avenue.

