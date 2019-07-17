Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The annual promotion of dining across New York City will take place from July 22 through Aug. 16 in all five boroughs.
Alyssa Schmid, director of NYC & Company, stopped by CBSN New York to talk about this year’s offerings.
Reservations are open on NYCgo.com for restaurants in more than 40 distinct neighborhoods across the five boroughs.
The offers include two-course prix-fixe lunches for $26 and three-course prix-fixe dinners with dessert for $42.
View a full list of participants, browse menus, collections, James Beard Award winners and book tables at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.