



– Swimming is banned at another New Jersey lake because a harmful algae.

State officials are warning to not even touch the water, reports CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

While the hottest days of summer force involuntary sweating, a dip in Greenwood Lake would be awfully refreshing, if it were safe to do so.

Typically people flock to the lake to cool off in the fresh water, but now globs of green mar the surface of this New Jersey gem.

“What would this lake normally look like? Crowded,” said Dennis Vandunk of Franklin.

For now, it’s empty. An impossible-to-miss red sign warns of danger from a harmful algae bloom. Neither humans nor animals should come into contact with the water – even fish caught there shouldn’t be eaten.

“It was just a stunning place to be,” said Liz Derose, who lives in Mahwah now but grew up on the lake and used to swim in the water all the time. “It was spotless. You could see the bottom, it was gorgeous.”

She says to know you can’t swim in the lake now is a huge disappointment.

“It really is a horrible thing, but we’re the cause,” she said. “It’s about the chemical the fertilizers it’s about sewage running into the lake.”

Blooms are typically caused by cyanobacteria in run-off, and on hot days help the potentially toxic algae to blossom.

Ingesting this water could cause vomiting, nausea and blistering around the mouth, and if you touch the algae, you may get a skin rash.

This isn’t the first New Jersey lake to be closed off to swimmers. Drone Force 2 flew over Lake Hopatcong about three weeks ago when we first got word of the DEP posting the same warning on the largest lake in the Garden State.

“It was green, it was thick, it was almost like someone poured oil paint on top of the lake,” said Hopatcong resident Robin Delorenzo. “The smell was almost rotten egg like.”