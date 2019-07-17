



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder and Long Island native Allie Long now has a new key to New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio presented each player with a key during their World Cup victory celebration last week. But Long said hers was stolen from a Los Angels hotel room after the ESPY Awards.

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

“After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one,” she tweeted last Thursday.

The mayor told her not to worry.

So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered. https://t.co/B5xqZPMZnU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2019

“So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered,” de Blasio responded.

On Tuesday, First Lady Chirlane McCray presented Long with a replacement during an appearance on the CBS Sports Network show “We Need To Talk.”

“Thank you so much. I appreciate it. It makes me so happy,” said Long. “I opened it, and when it was missing, I was like… where is it?”

Long grew up on Long Island where she attended Northport High School.