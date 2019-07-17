STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A woman in Connecticut thought she’d lost a cherished bracelet forever. Then she spotted it in a Stamford jewelry store display case.

Now she will soon be back in possession of the bracelet, whose sentimental value outweighs the gold and gemstones.

At Peter Suchy Jewelers, there are literally thousands of beautiful pieces on display.

The Stamford woman couldn’t believe it when she randomly looked into a case and spotted the very thing she desired most.

“The odds are unbelievable,” the woman, who asked CBS2 not to use her name said.

“That’s the bracelet stolen out of my home a few years ago and I was stunned.”

The unique emerald diamond and gold bracelet was purchased by the woman and her husband to celebrate the birth of their daughter.

“It spoke to me immediately, it said this is my daughter Shannon.”

The bracelet was stolen from an upstairs bedroom three years ago. At some point, it was sold to Peter Suchy.

“A lady came in and sold us the bracelet, we took photo ID, driver’s license, recorded the purchase, took a picture of what was purchased, that’s the procedure that we do,” the jeweler said.

Stamford police say because Suchy carefully documents and reports precious metal purchases, it was easy to track down who had sold it.

“We retrieved the piece of jewelry, able to get an arrest warrant, serve that arrest warrant, and when the case comes to its full disposition, the victim will get receive their jewelry back,” Sgt. Sean Scanlan of the Stamford Police Department said.

“I believe I was placed in that store on that day to find this piece of jewelry, so that I’ll be able to give it to her one day,” the bracelet’s rightful owner told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Stamford police don’t believe the 66-year-old woman who sold the bracelet is the same person who stole it from the victim. The investigation into who did steal it continues.