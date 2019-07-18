Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man armed with a bat is accused of destroying several security cameras inside a Bronx building.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS
One of them caught a glimpse of his face.
Now the NYPD wants your help finding him.
It happened on July 3rd on Kelly Street in the Foxhurst Section.
It’s not clear why the suspect decided to smash the cameras.
(8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime
Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then
entering TIP577.