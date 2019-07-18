



– Last night’s storm has created a major cleanup in Westchester County.

The roar of a woodchipper echoes the rumble of Wednesday night’s thunder as workers clean up after the storm.

Bronxville took the brunt of it in Westchester County.

Flashes of lightning and gusts of heavy wind did significant damage, taking down countless limbs and many entire trees.

MORE: Summer Heat Survival Guide | Click For Con Ed’s Outage Map

“It’s almost stunning to me, the damage it’s caused. I mean healthy trees that came down because of the wind,” said Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin.

Marvin and Police Chief Christopher Satriale toured the damage and saw trees down, homes damaged and power lines toppled.

The mess on Lookout Avenue is significant, and will likely require days of work to restore power, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“We still have lines down that are live, we’ve tried to mark off and barricade as much as we can. It’s gonna take some time, poor weather is hampering DPW crews and Con Ed,” said Satriale.

Surveillance video captured the intensity of the brief storm, showing lighting striking and a tree limb crashing down on busy Midland Avenue.

Another camera shows the rain equivalent of whiteout conditions as water and wind throw a heavy mist that cut visibility to zero.

“The damage is so heavy right in our tiny little village and luckily our neighbors are unscathed,” Marvin said.