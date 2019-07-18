



– The extreme heat this weekend could complicate some people’s weekend plans.

For example, imagine taking part in a triathlon when it feels like it’s more than 100 degrees.

The NYC Triathlon tweeted about its race this weekend.

“Athletes, as we do every year, we are closely monitoring this weekend’s #NYCTri forecast and in close contact with city officials. The safety of our athletes is a top priority as we review possible changes to the event. We will update you as decisions are made,” they tweeted.

But it’s not just big events impacted by the forecast.

It was raining off and on Thursday, but people in the suburbs are preparing for the heat by rushing to stores to stock up.

“A lot of fresh fruit, cold cuts, easy prep stuff in the house without turning on the oven or the stove,” one woman told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Many are going after ice or already prepared barbecue, but some shoppers claim triple digit heat for days won’t stop them from their weekend traditions: Clambakes and steak on the barbecue.

“Chicken, ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs,” one man said.

“Even in this heat?” McLogan asked.

“Yeah,” he said.

Emergency rooms are gearing up.

“They need to be drinking a lot of water. Lots and lots of fluids to keep themselves cool. If you’re going to have an outdoor wedding or barbecue, bring fans in. Do anything you can to keep it as cool as possible,” said Dr. Barry Rosenthal of Winthrop University Hospital.

Heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat stroke can be life threatening, doctors warn. Experts say consider alternate plans to being outside in the coming days.