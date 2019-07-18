CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hillside, Local TV, New Jersey


HILLSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A dozen people had to be taken to the hospital Thursday following a crash involving a bus and car in Hillside, New Jersey.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Long and Central Avenues.

Bus crashes into utility pole in Hillside, New Jersey. (Credit: Kevin Matos)

Police said a Hyundai Sonata ran a stop sign and rear-ended the Hillside Senior Citizen Bus. The bus driver lost control and struck a utility pole.

Twelve passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said the bus cannot be moved because of live wires.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply