HILLSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A dozen people had to be taken to the hospital Thursday following a crash involving a bus and car in Hillside, New Jersey.
The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Long and Central Avenues.
Police said a Hyundai Sonata ran a stop sign and rear-ended the Hillside Senior Citizen Bus. The bus driver lost control and struck a utility pole.
Twelve passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Police said the bus cannot be moved because of live wires.
