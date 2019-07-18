



A Manhattan judge is expected to decide today whether Jeffrey Epstein will be released on bail ahead of his federal trial.

The 66-year-old billionaire is accused of recruiting and abusing dozens of underage girls at his $77 million New York mansion and Florida home in the early 2000s.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges last week and has said he’s prepared to post up to $100 million bail.

Prosecutors fear Epstein poses a flight risk because of his wealth and say he might have attempted to influence witnesses. They also pointed to a safe containing a foreign passport and dozens of diamonds, saying he’s a man of “nearly infinite means.”

His lawyers, however, argue Epstein hasn’t committed any crimes since pleading guilty to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution back in 2008 in Florida. In that case, he took a deal to avoid federal prosecution and served only 13 months in prison.

President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta recently stepped down amid backlash over agreement, which he oversaw as U.S. attorney in Florida.

Earlier this week, accuser Courtney Wild told reporters that Epstein “will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail.” She alleges he started abusing her when she was 14 in Palm Beach.

“We will not get justice until you speak out,” Wild said, addressing other alleged victims. “You are not alone, and this was not your fault.”

Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

