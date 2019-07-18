Menu
NYC Heat Wave: Annual City Triathlon Canceled For First Time Ever Due To Dangerous Conditions
This comes as Mayor de Blasio declared a heat emergency this weekend.
NYC Heat Wave: Con Edison Under Pressure To Keep Lights On, Preparing For Record Power Demand This Weekend
The utility monopoly has been coping with a wave of sporadic problems since Saturday night's blackout on Manhattan's west side.
Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Manhattan
A large power outage struck Midtown, Times Square, Hell’s Kitchen, and other parts of Upper Manhattan.
Weather
New York Weather: CBS2 7/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 18 at 11 p.m.
6 hours ago
New York Weather: 7/18 Thursday Night Forecast
A little cooler than the past few days, we’re going to be mostly cloudy today with temps in the mid 80s and still feeling very muggy. CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports.
10 hours ago
Bumgarner Shines As Giants Rally Past Mets In 16
Bumgarner pitched nine superb innings but had nothing to show for it aside from an ovation of sheer appreciation, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the New York Mets on Solano's 16th-inning RBI single for a 3-2 win Thursday night.
Fired Up Yankees Sweep Doubleheader, Lead Rays By 8 Games
The Savages of The Stadium. That's what the New York Yankees are in the mind of manager of Aaron Boone.
Neon Renaissance: Learn To Make Your Own Glowing Art At Brooklyn Glass
For $250 dollars, beginners can sign up to take a neon bending class and walk away with abstract glowing squiggles made by their own hands.
This Weekend's Fashion & Beauty Events In NYC
From a tattoo expo to a street festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game.
Restaurant Week 2019 Announced, Includes 400 Dining Spots Across NYC
The annual promotion of dining across New York City will take place from July 22 through Aug. 16, 2016 in all five boroughs.
New York In Love With The Moon For Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary
From the long walk to the Saturn 5 rocket to stepping on the moon, the Apollo 11 mission captivated Americans and curated hope.
Furry Friend Finder: Prince Charming & Handsome Harold Searching For Their Forever Homes
Prince Charming is a 5-month-old, 19-pound Cocker Spaniel, and Handsome Harold is a 4-year-old, 24-pound Jack Russell mix.
Time Out New York's Things To Do This Weekend
We're in for a beautiful, sunny weekend, so what better way to spend it than by being out and about at fun events happening in and around the city. Time Out New York's Will Gleason stopped by to discuss it.
Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Manhattan
A large power outage struck Midtown, Times Square, Hell’s Kitchen, and other parts of Upper Manhattan.
New Bike Lanes Nearly Complete Along 10th Avenue
July 18, 2019 at 11:49 pm
