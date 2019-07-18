Comments
Expect hit and miss showers this afternoon with some downpours in the mix. And it won’t be as hot as yesterday, but have no doubt, it will be very muggy out there.
Evening showers will give way to some drizzle later tonight. Expect temps to fall into the low 70s or so.
The sun’s back tomorrow along with hotter temperatures; and the humidity’s sticking around, so while the thermometer will read the low 90s, it will feel more like 100°!
Unfortunately, it will get even hotter into your Saturday — we’re talking “feels like” temps of 110+°!