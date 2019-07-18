



– Just days away from the weekend, New York City is already bracing itself for a scorcher.

The city that never sleeps is about to sweat, reports CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn.

“I’m frightened to even face that,” said Yonette Grogan of Chelsea. “What if I just melt in the street when I’m walking.”

Temperatures this weekend are expected to feel in the 100s, so many are questioning if their scheduled plans will be worth it.

“I’ve been sweating since I got here,” said Florida-native Sean Seenalack.

Seenalack and his family, visiting New York from Orlando, are second guessing their plans to camp for the day just north of the city.

“I don’t think we will be able to do it,” he said. “Stay in with a place that has good air conditioning.”

STAY SAFE: Read CBS2’s Guide To Summer Safety

For other major weekend events though, the show must go on.

With the Pinknic music festival picnic on Randalls Island, organizers say they’re bringing in a brand new water feature for all attendees to cool off.

At Ozy Fest, crews are setting up the stage for the interactive festival in Central Park, adding misting fans and providing unlimited free water this year. This New Jersey woman still wants to go

“I just want to kids to have fun when they come for my granddaughter’s birthday,” said Elizabeth Banda of Cliffside Park, N.J.

As for sporting events, Yankee Stadium plans on having hydration stations and water fountains.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging the 2019 New York City Triathlon to postpone the event. Officials only saying in a tweet they’ll review possible changes.

“Water is the best thing to rehydrate with,” said Dr. Dyan Hes, medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics.

Hes says besides drinking water, the best thing to do this weekend is take breaks so you don’t dehydrate.

“In this kind of heat, it can happened really quickly, within an hour or two, especially if you’re dancing or playing extreme sports,” said Hes.

Heat Safety Tips: