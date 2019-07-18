NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was an extremely close call for a man trapped on the subway tracks in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

First responders made a dramatic after the man became stuck underneath a train in Midtown.

It happened at the subway stop at 57th Street and 7th Avenue around 3 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene were watching in shock and recorded the moments where FDNY first responders worked to free the man from underneath a Q train.

The train apparently rolled over him but never actually made contact with him.

A CBS2 cameraman got exclusive video of the victim on the stretcher in a neck brace, being cared for by medics on the platform before he was carried outside to an ambulance.

This man survived falling onto the subway tracks from the platform and getting trapped under a moving train! I’ll have the story from Midtown live at 5 on @CBSNewYork and #CBSNNewYork pic.twitter.com/fz8RE2A18s — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) July 18, 2019

A woman who was waiting for the subway told CBS2’s Jessica Layton what happened right before he fell – just as the train was coming into the station.

“He was very feeble and very weak. He was leaning over his cane when I looked back up again he was falling off the platform onto the track,” Tracey Anarella said.

“At that point I started to yell ‘the train, the train is coming!’ We yelled at the guy to roll, so he rolled himself over into the center and the train did in fact come into the station and rolled over him in the center.”

The witness added she could hear him yelling, but also knew that meant he was conscious. When CBS2 saw the stretcher come off the elevator, the man was responding to police by nodding and shaking his head.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in serious condition.