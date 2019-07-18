



– The United States Senate has agreed to vote next week on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

The decision comes as New York City loses two more heroes who worked at Ground Zero.

#FDNY Firefighter Richard Driscoll is the 200th FDNY member to die of World Trade Center illness. Read more: https://t.co/ufEQcHsBcI pic.twitter.com/sSHhM9669U — FDNY (@FDNY) July 18, 2019

Firefighter Richard Driscoll is now the 200th FDNY member to die from 9/11-related illnesses.

Driscoll retired from Engine 91 in East Harlem in 2002 after serving for 31 years.

FDNY Firefighter Kevin Nolan also died this week from a 9/11 related illness. He joined the FDNY in 1989, working on the Upper East Side and in the Bronx before retiring in 2007.

Rest in peace, firefighters Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan. 200 members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn’t hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done. The Senate MUST fully fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. pic.twitter.com/pHTif6PwCL — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 18, 2019

Today, Democratic lawmakers announced they will push forward with the legislation.

The bill would reauthorize the Victim Compensation Fund through 2090.

Republican senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee prevented the Senate from voting to approve the bill unanimously, citing its cost.