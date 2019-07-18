



– Looking for fashion-forward events this week?

From a tattoo expo to a street festival, there’s plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in New York City this week.

NY Empire State Tattoo Expo 2019

From the event description:

Meet and get tattooed by world-famous tattoo artists. Shop unique vendors, see burlesque performances and enjoy live entertainment by the Coney Island Sideshow Circus.

When: Friday, July 19, 4 p.m.- Sunday, July 21, 7 p.m.

Where: New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Ave. of the Americas

Price: $35-$70

TAMA Street Fest

From the event description:

TAMA is a street festival on Tompkins Avenue. There will be music, food, drinks, great vibes and fashion. All summer wear will be on sale.

When: Saturday, July 20, noon-6 p.m.

Where: 328 Tompkins Ave.

Price: Free

Afros & Rizos

From the event description:

This year’s Afros & Rizos will be an evening of celebrating and educating women of all hair textures. There will be wine, appetizers and desserts.

When: Saturday, July 20, 3-7 p.m.

Where: 361 Stagg St.

Price: $20-$50

