Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A couple guitars and baseball bats are up for auction that will put anyone in a New York state of mind.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A couple guitars and baseball bats are up for auction that will put anyone in a New York state of mind.
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius designed and signed the special Fender Stratocaster and Louisville slugger bat recently.
World renowned 3D pop artist Charles Fazzino created similar ones for Mets fans.
Both sets are being auctioned off to raise money for Major League Baseball charities. The auctions end July 29.