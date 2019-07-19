Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man wanted for a burglary in Auburndale, Queens.
Police released surveillance video of a man wearing a black hat and carrying a backpack.
They say he’s suspected of entering a house Tuesday near 196th Street and 47th Avenue through an unlocked window and made off with about $40,000 in cash and another $50,000 in jewelry.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.