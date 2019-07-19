Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway riders should be aware of service changes to the 1, 2, and 3 lines this weekend.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway riders should be aware of service changes to the 1, 2, and 3 lines this weekend.
Service on the 3 line will be totally suspended between late Friday night and 5 a.m. Monday morning. Service will be replaced with shuttle buses and 1, 2, and 4 trains.
The 1 train will operated in two sections: Between 242 and 137 street and between 96th Street and South Ferry. Service from 137 to 96 street will be replaced by shuttle buses.
The 2 train will operate normally between 241st Street and Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Wakefield-bound trains will skip Grand Army Plaza and Bergen Street in Broooklyn.
For more information, click here.