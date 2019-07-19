NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of senate Democrats went to the southern border Friday to inspect migrant detention facilities.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer led the group that included Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.
They went inside facilities in Texas after reports of overcrowded conditions.
“To see these people, particularly the children treated in such inhumane conditions, just tears at your heart strings and really makes you feel awful,” said Schumer.
Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general released a report that said some children at migrant facilities had no access to showers or hot meals, and adults were held in standing-room only conditions.
Vice President Mike Pence visited McAllen last week, where hundreds of men were crowded in sweltering, foul-smelling pens without cots on the concrete floor.
Pence’s tour was meant to show the administration is providing adequate care for migrants but needs more money.
The scene he witnessed, though, sparked new criticism of the conditions facing migrants.
