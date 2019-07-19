



Five people were arrested for disorderly conduct in a protest involving the death of Eric Garner.

Crowds gathered at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side, two days after it was announced no federal charges would be filed against the NYPD officer accused of using a chokehold on Garner – allegedly leading to his death.

Chants of “fire Pantaleo” rang out from the loud protesters, led by Garner’s mother.

They were calling for Mayor de Blasio to fire Officer Daniel Panteleo for his action during the arrest of Garner five years ago on Staten Island. Garner had been seen on surveillance video arguing and resisting officers arresting him for illegally selling untaxed and loose cigarettes outside of a local store.

Mayor de Blasio met with Garner’s family, along with Rev. Al Sharpton.

The mayor said in a statement “we did our best to explain the exact steps ahead, leading to the final resolution of the NYPD process next month… a process that will be fair and impartial.”

A short time later, Garner’s daughter shot back at the mayor’s decision to allow the NYPD to decide Pantaleo’s fate now that criminal charges have been ruled out.

Emerald Snipes said in her own statement “the mayor expressed his position and I found it unacceptable. Nothing is going to stop us from continuing to protest.”