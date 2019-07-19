



— Officials say former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus has died in Arkansas of apparent heat stroke. He was 32.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs says Petrus died Thursday night at a North Little Rock hospital. He says Petrus had worked outside all day at his family shop, and that his cause of death is listed as heat stroke.

Petrus was a University of Arkansas walk-on who played alongside Razorback greats Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and later earned all-Southeastern Conference honors.

He was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and had a three-year NFL career, winning Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots with New York in his second season.

The following year he played briefly for the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans the following year.

A heat emergency takes effect today in New York City ahead of an extremely hot and humid weekend. Authorities urge everyone to stay cool and safe as record-breaking temperatures grip the area.

Much of the U.S. is bracing for a scorching heat wave with record-breaking temperatures expected in at least 14 different states. In some areas, the heat has already proven deadly.

