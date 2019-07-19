



Another New Yorker has been killed by a vicious punch to the head – the latest victim was reportedly trying to break up a fight in the Bronx.

According to police, 57-year-old Milton Pena was outside of a bodega in the Mount Eden section around 1:20 Friday morning when two men started to fight.

Pena, acting as a good Samaritan, tried to get between them when one of the men turned on the Bronx resident and punch Pena in the face.

The 57-year-old fell to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, killing him.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene and boarded a 4-train at the Mt. Eden Avenue subway stop.

The NYPD described Pena’s attacker as a black man between 20 and 30 years-old who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a red stripe, and a multicolored du-rag.

Pena’s death comes days after another New Yorker was randomly sucker-punched and killed in Coney Island. Dimitry Goldfarb was randomly attacked by another suspect on July 9.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.