



— Golf is often thought of as a relaxing yet competitive sport, but it’s not always thought of as a way to escape the stresses of war.

Golf season is in full swing, bringing dozens of people out to Lido Golf Course, but what many don’t realize is how the sport is used overseas by the men and women who fight for this country every day.

Troops don’t always have the proper equipment, however.

So Friday, Hempstead leaders met to announce they’ll be collecting golf equipment — whether it be balls, clubs or other gear — to send to soldiers in war zones through the Bunkers in Baghdad charity.

So far, the non-for-profit charity has sent 10 million golf balls and more than 700,000 clubs to Afghanistan and 64 other countries.

Donations will also include the thousands of stray balls collected each season at the town’s two courses.

You can also donate any golf equipment to Hempstead’s two golf clubs, Lido and Merrick.

Hempstead town leaders partnered with Bunkers in Baghdad for the first time back in 2017. They donated more than 5,000 pounds of golf balls and equipment, and they say they are excited to beat that goal this year.

To learn more about the charity, visit bunkersinbaghdad.com.