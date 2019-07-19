



— If you can no longer afford your own home, you can rent it out and live in a small portion of it.

It’s part of a new affordable housing initiative in one Long Island town, reports CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Huntington has just passed sweeping changes to its accessory apartment law.

It will allow homeowners to supplement their income by renting out the larger part of their home, while they live in a so-called “accessory apartment.”

The law also allows smaller lots to have legal accessory apartments.

All of the changes are in response to high housing costs on Long Island. They believe this will help seniors stay in their homes and their communities. They also believe it will help young families who can’t afford a mortgage.

“We’re seeing our senior population outliving their resources, and in many cases, they don’t have anywhere else to go and they really want to remain in their homes. So in this case, the new law allows the homeowner to occupy the smaller accessory unit and rent out the larger space of the house to possibly a young family who might be looking to get into the housing market in and around Huntington and Long Island, so really, it’s a win-win,” Joan Cergol, a Huntington town councilwoman, said.

It was a close vote. Two council members voted against the changes, concerned about the burdens additional renters would put on schools, septic systems and street parking.

Supporters say, however, the changes will give the town better oversight over what were previously illegal accessory apartments.