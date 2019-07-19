(CBS Local)– Miguel Andújar had one of the best rookie years in Yankees history in 2018.

The 24-year-old finished second in Rookie Of The Year voting after smashing 27 home runs and driving in 92 RBIs. Unfortunately for the Pinstripes, Andújar played just 12 games this year before a season-ending shoulder injury took him off the diamond.

After falling short of making the World Series the last two years, Andújar believes the Yankees can win it all this year.

“We have a good team and the guys go to the field and play hard, we have a goal which is to win it,” said Andjuar through his interpreter Sergio Mencia during an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “When we go to spring training, that’s the first goal we have… win the World Series.”

The native of the Dominican Republic signed with the Yankees in 2011 and has been in their system ever since. Andújar is tight with many guys on the team, but he feels a special connection with Gary Sánchez since they have known each other for years.

“I’ve known Gary since we were 14 years old,” said Andújar. “We were in the same academy in the Dominican Republic. I love Gary, that’s my guy. He’s hitting good right now and playing good right now.”

The Yankees have the best record in the AL and the second best record in baseball. One of the biggest reasons has been the leadership of manager Aaron Boone. Andújar loves playing for a guy who gets to know the players and has their backs.

“Booney is good. He has good relationships with the guys on the team,” said Andújar. “When we practice, he comes to you and says ‘hey, how do you feel.’ That’s what we need.”