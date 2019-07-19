



Zatar

— Looking for the best new sandwich shops in New York City? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood.

1201 Eighth Ave., South Slope

Zatar is a spot to score sandwiches, falafel and salads.

This new business offers Mediterranean favorites, including plenty of veggie-friendly options, served in a casual setting. Expect pita sandwiches filled with falafel, shawarma and grilled halloumi cheese. There are kebab platters and flatbreads, too.

Yelp users are excited about the eatery, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on the site.

Yelper Jerald M C., who reviewed the business on July 10, wrote, “Excellent food, very clean and organized. Staff is very nice! We had salads — whoa, fresh. Falafel so light and airy.”

Yelper Jenna I. wrote, “Thrilling that this place finally opened. Park Slope totally needs more Middle Eastern food that’s not only eat-in possible, but also within this lower price range.”

Check it out for yourself: Zatar is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

Littleneck Outpost

855 Grand St., Williamsburg

Littleneck Outpost is a cafe, offering coffee, tea, sandwiches and more.

This is the second location of the business, a spin-off of the Littleneck seafood restaurant in Gowanus (the first Outpost is in Greenpoint). This spot serves a wide array of items, from egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwiches to a lamb sandwich with minted cucumber and black garlic aioli. There are also vegetarian options, like avocado toast and a roasted beet sandwich.

The eatery’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Sarah G., who reviewed Littleneck Outpost on June 2, wrote, “Love this spot! A little off the beaten path, but worth going out of your way. Great coffee and super-tasty food, with plenty of seating. Plus, they always have great records playing.”

Yelper Curryface P. wrote, “Great spot, food-wise. Delivery is dependable, too. The Benton’s ham, egg and cheese is killer, if you like aggressive flavors.”

Littleneck Outpost is open from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.

Aunt Mae’s

871 Third Ave., Sunset Park

Aunt Mae’s is a coffee and tea spot, offering waffles and sandwiches.

This new business serves up classic New York sandwiches, like Reubens and Brooklyn-style roast beef, served with grilled onions on a brioche bun. Other options include brunch and lunch fare, like salads, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles.

Aunt Mae’s currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Christian Y., who reviewed the business on March 3, wrote, “They have a good amount of seating for dining in, and the pricing is very fair and affordable for the neighborhood. As for the food itself, my sandwich contained a generous amount of quality pastrami and was nicely balanced with a good sauerkraut-to-meat ratio. I’ll definitely be back to try other goodies!”

Yelper Mike G. wrote, “[T]his place stands out. Great tasting food, and a staff that cares about what they put out.”

Aunt Mae’s is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Crabby Shack Sandwich Shop

154 Clinton Ave., Clinton Hill

Crabby Shack Sandwich Shop is a seafood spot, offering sandwiches and more.

This companion to the original Crabby Shack (located at 613 Franklin Ave.) specializes in seafood sandwiches filled with crab cakes, fried fish filets, shrimp and more. Try a Clobster Roll — half crab and half lobster served on a potato roll.

Crabby Shack Sandwich Shop’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Tom A. wrote, “We got the crab roll, lobster roll and Old Bay fries. After the first few bites, we put in a second order of crab mac and cheese to go. It’s dangerous that the Crabby Shack is only a block away. “

Check it out: The business is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)